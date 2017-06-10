Rashid Khan takes 7 wickets as Afghanistan defeats WI by 63 runs in first ODI

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 10 2017, 10:30 am

The Afghanistan national cricket team managed to secure its first victory in the One Day International (ODI) series between the two countries after whitewashed in Twenty20 International series.

Played at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, the Afghan team won the toss and elected to bat first, setting a target of 213 runs from 50 overs.

Afghanistan lost six wickets in total with Javed Ahmad scoring 81 runs, Rahmat Shah 17 runs, Noor Ali Zadran 5 runs, Asghar Stanikzai 2 runs, Samiulllah Shenwari 22 runs, Mohammad Nabi 27 runs, Afsar Zazai13 runs, and Gulbaddin Naib 41 runs.

The West Indies cricket team could not chase the given target and lost all their wickets by scoring only 149 runs with Rashid Khan taking the most wickets.

He took 7 wickets in 8.4 overs and by giving only 18 runs to restrict the West Indies batsmen before they chase the given target.

The other bowlers contributed in the game were Dawlat Zadran who took 2 wickets, Gulbaddin Naib took 1 wicket, Mohammad Nabi, Amir Hamza, and Samiullah Shenwari could not take any wicket.

This comes as the Afghanistan cricket lost the T20I series and were whitewashed by the host team 3-0.

