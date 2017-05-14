Rashid Khan takes 3 key wickets in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 14th IPL appearance

By Khaama Press - Sun May 14 2017, 10:22 am

The Afghan cricket athlete Rashid Khan has taken three key wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the fourteenth match of the team in the Indian Premier League.

Sunrisers managed to defeat Gujrat Lions during the 53rd match of IPL on Saturday evening, played at Greenpark in Kanpur.

Khan managed to take the wicket of Dwayne Smith, the opening batsman of Gujrat Lions who had managed to score 54 runs from 33 balls.

Smith’s wicket was the first wicket to be taken after Gujrat Lions had scored 111 runs from 10.5 overs.

Rashid Khan also managed to take the wicket of Aaron Finch during the 13th over of the match while Dinish Karthik’s wicket was also taken by him during the same over.

This comes as Rashid Khan shined during the second match of the SunRisers Hyderabad against Gujrat Lions earlier last month.

He had secured three wickets and was awarded the man of the match award for his astounding performance.

Khan had also during the opening match of the SunRisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 6th April.

He had taken two wickets during his debut of the Indian Premier League.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS