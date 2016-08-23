RAPL 2016 Championship Tournament to Start on 25th August

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 23 2016, 2:06 pm

Roshan Afghan Premier League (RAPL) will launch its 2016 Championship Tournament at Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) stadium on Thursday the 25th August at 3:00pm.

The opening ceremony will include RAPL 2016’s new THEME SONG performed LIVE by three “Afghan Stars” contestants, the audience wearing colors to symbolize the Afghan flag and many more surprises.

The first day of the Tournament will continue with the opening match between the winner of the 4th Season and the Eastern Zone’s team, De Spinghar Bazan, against Simorgh Alborz representing the Northern Zone. The RAPL’s two groups (A and B) for the 2016 Championship Tournament were determined by the draw show which was broadcast on the 11th of August in Kabul.

The opening ceremony as well as all matches will be broadcast LIVE on TOLO TV, Lemar TV and simulcast on Arman FM, Arakozia FM as well as online via the RAPL Official YouTube Channel and website.

57% of Afghans in country (at least 18.6 million viewers) as well as Afghans around the world (via YouTube) watched the 2015 championship match between De Spinghar Bazan and Shaheen Asmayee (KAL – 2015 survey).

“In the past four seasons we have witnessed the presence of new players in the national teams of different age-ranges from Roshan Afghanistan Premier League (RAPL). We could select Afghan players who have the membership of national team from the premier league. The league facilitates the selection of players for national team. We also could select elite players from Roshan Afghanistan Premier League for national teams of 19 years, 21 years, and 23 years. The performance of these players is remarkable in national teams.” Mr. Keramuddin Karim, President of AFF.

“At Roshan, we are strong believers of supporting sport. Playing sports is about team work and at Roshan Afghan Premier League (RAPL) games, young Afghans of all backgrounds get to work together and grow stronger together. Our support for RAPL has already allowed young Afghans an opportunity to shine and represent their country on the world stage, bringing pride to all Afghans.” said Karim Khoja, CEO of Roshan.

“RAPL successfully conducted four seasons in close cooperation with its partners over past four years despite the existing challenges in this country. We are strongly committed to continuing the first professional football league which now has become a symbol of optimism and national unity for Afghanistan and everyone is waiting for the main tournament by August of each year.” said Shafic Gawhari, CEO of MOBY GROUP Afghanistan and RAPL Commissioner.

