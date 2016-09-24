Rapist, killer of young Afghan child sentenced to death in Iran

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 24 2016, 8:25 pm

The rapist and murderer of an Afghan child has reportedly been sentenced to death by an Iranian court almost six months after the brutal incident took place in the outskirts of capital Tehran.

The 6-year-old Setayish Quraishi was abducted in Khairabad area in Veramin city in the outskirts of Tehran earlier this year and was brutally murdered by her killer after raping her.

The alleged perpetrator was identified as a 17-year-old college student who was immediately arrested after the incident took place.

The girl was also burnt with acid in a bid to hide the brutal rape and murder incident and also attempted to burn the victim after his friend denied to help him to cover the incident.

In the meantime, local media reports, citing the attorney of Setayish reported that the court has awarded a capital punishment to the perpetrator for the rape and murder of the young girl.

However, the Iranian court in Tehran has not formally confirmed the report, with the judicial officials saying the death sentence has nnot been signed by the court judege so far.

The brutal murder of Setayish sparked anger both in Afghanistan and outside forcing the Iranian authorities to take immediate steps for the apprehension and trial of the perpetrator.

