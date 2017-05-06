Qala-e-Zal district in Kunduz has reportedly fallen to Taliban control

By Khaama Press - Sat May 06 2017, 2:59 pm

The control of Qala-e-Zal district in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan has reportedly fallen to Taliban earlier today.

The provincial council officials are saying that the Taliban insurgents managed to take control of the district following heavy clashes which erupted between the Afghan forces and the militants on Friday.

The Ministry of Defense spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri confirmed that heavy clashes are underway in Qala-e-Zal since Friday.

However, he said the fall of the district to Taliban could not be confirmed.

In the meantime, a member of the provincial council Asadullah Sadat said the Taliban insurgents managed to take control of the district around 10 am today.

Sadat further added that several people have sustained casualties during the clashes but there are no reports regarding the exact number.

A spokesman for the Taliban group Emran Khalil claimed that the control of the district administrative compound, police commandment, and all other civilian and security compounds have fully been captured by the Taliban militants.

The Taliban insurgents have stepped up insurgency during the recent days and following the announcement of their spring offensive over a week ago.

