Putin’s top adviser Nikolai Patrushev visits Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 01 2017, 12:56 pm

The Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top adviser Nikolai Patrushev on Tuesday visited Afghanistan and met with senior Afghan officials including President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Kabul and Moscow, menace of terror and fightش gainst terrorism, regional cooperation, economic, transit and cooperation in other sectors.

A statement by ARG Palace said Mr. Patrushev said the main purpose of his visit to Afghanistan is to expand bilateral cooperation between different institutions of the two countries.

He said Moscow is prepared to fully support Afghanistan in all sectors in a bid to eliminate the menace of terrorism threatening the region.

In his turn, President Ghani said a stable Afghanistan is for the interest of the region and the Afghan government is committed to create an environment of cooperation in the region.

He said Afghanistan is in the frontline fighting terror and besides that the Afghan government has managed to establish an environment of regional cooperation with the regional countries.

President Ghani said terrorism is not only threatening Afghanistan but the whole region and necessary steps should be taken to fight the terror without any distinction.

