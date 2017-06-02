Protest turns violent in Kabul as thousands rally against the deadly bombing

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 02 2017, 12:42 pm

The protest in Kabul has turned violent in some parts of the city as hundreds and thousands of people have started rally against the deadly Wednesday bombing in the city.

The protest started earlier today as thousands of people are heading towards Zambaq square, located close to the area where a massive vehicle-borne bomb was detonated on Wednesday morning.

The security forces initially resorted to aerial firing in a bid to disperse the angry protesters who are believed to be aiming to move towards the Presidential Palace.

There are also reports of clashes between the protesters and anti-riot police forces in some parts of the city, including the West of Kabul city from where large numbers of protesters are attempting to come to the incident area.

Unconfirmed reports also suggest that several people have been arrested by the security forces and weapons have also been recovered.

Over 90 people were killed and more than 400 others sustained injuries after a vehicle believed to be a water tanker packed with explosives was detonated near the Embassy of Germany on Wednesday morning.

The Afghan intelligence said the attack was plotted and carried out by the Haqqani terrorist network based in Pakistan.

The Kabul police officials said Thursday that the attack was aimed at the Embassy of Germany.

