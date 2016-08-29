Protest in Bamyan as Ghani visits the province to inaugurate projects

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 29 2016, 11:58 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani visited the central Bamyan province earlier to inaugurate the Bamyan airport and Bamyan-Kabul road as scores of people staged demonstrations against the government in the city.

The demonstration was organized by the supporters of the Enlightenment Movement which was formed to protest against the change of a

major power project route which was originally supposed to go through the central provinces, including Bamyan.

Ahmad Behzad, a prominent political figure who leads the movement, has claimed that the police forces stormed the rally participants in a bid to disperse them.

He also claimed that the police forces have beaten the demonstration participants while the main roads linking the Bamyan city have been closed by the security forces.

The demonstration participants have staged numerous rallies across the country, including Kabul city to protest against the change of the route of the project from Bamyan to Salang.

The movement was hit by a deadly attack in Kabul city last week as hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Deh Mazang area, leaving scores of people dead or wounded.

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility behind the attack.

