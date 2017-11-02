Proper roadmap needed for peace with Pakistan, Ghani tells Drew

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 02 2017, 12:53 pm

The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani says a proper roadmap should be prepared for reconciliation with Pakistan considering that the new US strategy for South Asia has created an environment and opportunity for regional cooperation.

President Ghani made the remarks during a meeting with the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew in Kabul.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani and and UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan discussed the regional situation, peace and stability and bilateral relations between Kabul and Islamabad during their meeting today.

Mr. Drew said the opportunities available in the aftermath of the new US strategy for South Asia are understable and necessary steps should be taken to properly benefit from the available opportunities.

He said comprehensive talks on all levels are needed for peace in Afghanistan and in the region.

In his turn, President Ghani said for a proper roadmap containing specific targets and actions is needed for reconciliation with Pakistan.

President Ghani further added that the Afghan government is prepared for full support in this regard, insisting that the relations of the regional countries should be predictable, positive and lasting.

According to ARG Palace, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan said they will continue to cooperate in this regard so that the available opportunities are utilized for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS