Prominent Taliban leaders killed in Afghan forces targeted operation in Samangan

By Khaama Press - Sun May 14 2017, 12:07 pm

Two prominent Taliban leaders were killed in a targeted operation of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) personnel in northern Samangan province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a statement said the two prominent Taliban leaders were actively in charge of leading the group’s insurgency in this province.

The statement further added that Mawlavi Jalal, the group’s shadow deputy provincial governor and Mawlavi Ghiasuddin, the group’s district chief were among at least six militants killed in the operation.

At least fifteen insurgents were also wounded during the operation, the Ministry of Interior added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Samangan was among the relatively calm provinces in northern Afghanistan after the fall of the Taliban regime and the province witnessed stability until recent years.

But the anti-government armed militant groups have increased their insurgency during the recent years in several districts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups are attempting to expand their insurgency in this province as part of their efforts to destabilize the key northern provinces.

