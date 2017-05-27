Prominent Taliban leaders among 13 killed in Kunduz drone strikes

By Khaama Press - Sat May 27 2017, 2:37 pm

At least thirteen Taliban insurgents including three prominent leaders of the group were killed in drone strikes conducted in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan, the local security official said late on Friday.

A spokesman for Kunduz police, Inamuddin Rahmani, confirmed the airstrike was carried out late on Thursday night in Chardara district.

He said the militants were targeted in the vicinity of Esa Khel village, leaving three prominent leaders of the Taliban dead along with ten other insurgents.

Rahmani further added that the Taliban leaders killed in the airstrikes have been identified as Taliban’s military commission chief Mawlavi Noor Mohammad, Taliban’s commander of the masked unit Mawlavi Abdul Khaliq and his deputy Qari Shah Jahan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said Friday that Taliban’s military commission chief for Kunduz province Mawlavi Mohammad Noor famous as Haqqani was killed in an airstrike late on Thursday night.

The statement further added that Haqqani was killed along with several others in the airstrike which was conducted in Chardara district.

Haqqani was directly involved in the rocket attack on Kunduz city on Thursday morning, the provincial government said, adding that the attack which left a school child was carried out on the instructions of Haqqani.

At least nine civilians including several school children were also wounded in the attack, a spokesman for 808 Spinzar Zone police in North of Afghanistan Mahfuzullah Akbar said.

