Prominent Taliban leader ‘Zarqawi’ killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 22 2016, 9:02 am

A prominent Taliban leader identified as Majid Zarqawi was killed during an operation by the Afghan security forces in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, Zarqawi was killed along with his two companions during a clash in Alisheng district.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Sarhadi Zwak confirmed that Zarqawi was killed during an operation that led to clash between the Taliban insurgents and Afghan security forces.

Zwak further added that Zarqawi was one of the key Taliban leaders in Laghman province whose fighters were occasionally setting up check points on the main highways to abduct the passengers besides his group was involved in other terrorist activities.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Monday that 15 Taliban insurgents were killed during separate airstrikes in this province.

According to MoD, the airstrikes were conducted in Alishen and Alingar districts of Laghman province to target the militants of the Taliban group.

MoD further added that 5 militants were also wounded during the same airstrikes.

