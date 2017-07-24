Prominent Taliban leader Mawlavi Shahidullah killed in Kunduz airstrike

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 24 2017, 11:05 am

A prominent leader of the Taliban group has been killed during the air and ground operations in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, Mawlavi Shahidullah was killed during the operations conducted late on Saturday night.

A spokesman for the 20th Pamir Division in Northeastern parts of the country Nazar Mohammad Ghiasi said the operations were conducted in Kunduz city, Qala-e-Zal, and Khanabad districts.

He said at least 17 Taliban insurgents were killed during the operations and 15 others were wounded.

Ghiasi further added that Mawlavi Shahidullah was one of the prominent leaders of the Taliban in Kunduz province who had a major role in the destructive activities.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The Afghan security forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations in various restive districts of Kunduz, including the strategic Kunduz city as the Taliban insurgents are attempting to expand their insurgency in this key province.

