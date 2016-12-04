Prominent ISIS leader killed in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Dec 04 2016, 4:56 pm

A prominent leader of the loyalists of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group was killed during a clash with the security forces in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan.

According to the local officials, the senior ISIS leader, identified as Mohammad Nasir, was killed after launching an attack on the security forces check posts in Darzab district.

District administrative chief Rahmatullah Hashar confirmed the report and said at least two members of the terror group were also wounded during the clashes.

He said additional forces have also been sent to the area to repulse the attack by ISIS loyalists.

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum said earlier in October this year that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group plans to deploy at least 7,000 fighters in northern parts of the country.

Gen. Dostum made the remarks upon his arrival in northern Faryab province to supervise counter-terrorism operations following the fall of Ghormach district last week.

He said the ISIS terrorist group is attempting to deploy foreign militants mainly citizens of Syria, Iraq, Lebannon, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Chechnya.

