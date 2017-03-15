Probe team updates on Kabul military hospital attack, 50 confirmed dead

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 15 2017, 1:53 pm

A delegation which has been given the task to investigate the deadly Kabul military hospital attack provided partial updates regarding the investigation.

According to the head of the probe team Hialuddin Hilal, investigations confirm fifty people were killed in the attack and at least 30 others were wounded.

He said the attack was carried out by a group of at least five insurgents who managed to open entry into the tightly secured compound by detonating a vehicle packed with explosives.

Hilal further added that no evidences have been found to confirm that the attack on the hospital was carried out by insider support.

However, he said at least twenty people having different positions and duties have been charged with negligence and an investigation is still underway.

According to Hilal, the militants had used a vehicle with a fake registration plate and the owner of the vehicle has been confirmed.

He also added that the militants main target was to attack the specialists of the hospital who were busy in a meeting and the militants used automatic rifles, hand grenades, and military knives to kill the people.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility behind the attack but Hilal said it would be early to confirm who was behind the attack as investigations are still underway.

