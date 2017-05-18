Presidential elections not to be delayed even for a second, promises Abdullah

By Khaama Press - Thu May 18 2017, 3:22 pm

The Chief Executive of the Government of National Unity Abdullah Abdullah has promised that the presidential elections will not be delayed even for a second.

Speaking during a gathering in capital Kabul today, CE Abdullah said “We will not allow even a second delay to organize the Presidential elections.”

The presidential elections in Afghanistan is scheduled to be organized in early 2019 but there are concerns regarding the on time conduct of the elections as the government has so far failed to organize the parliamentary elections.

The Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA) said today “- Nearly six months has passed since Independent Election Commission (IEC) has officially launched, and yet meaningful silence and confusions are dominating electoral processes.”

Speaking during a press conference in Kabul, TEFA officials said “It’s quite obvious that elections is impossible to be held this year and that increases concerns over deterioration of political, security, social and economy situation of the country and also help promoting overruling the country’s constitution and other laws.”

According to TEFA, challenges such transparency, lack of political will, inconsecutive political competition, corruption and government’s control of electoral bodies, instability, uncertainty surrounding use of technology and other issues are still creating barriers to hold the elections on time.

