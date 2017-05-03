President Ghani’s response regarding ISIS-claimed suicide attack in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Wed May 03 2017, 2:57 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani reacted at the suicide attack in capital Kabul which took place earlier today, stating that the terrorist groups are attempting to hide their defeats by conducting such attacks that lead to civilian casualties.

The Afghan President in a statement said the terrorist groups have suffered unprecedented losses during the operations of the Afghan security forces and such attacks in the capital shows that the terrorist groups are attempting to hide their losses.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility behind the attack, claiming that 8 US troops were killed.

However, the Ministry of Interior of Afghanistan said at least eight civilians were killed and 25 others were wounded in the attack.

The attack by ISIS on coalition forces convoy comes at a time when the Afghan forces with the support of the US forces based in the country have stepped up attacks against the terror group in the areas where they operate, specifically in eastern Nangarhar province.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS