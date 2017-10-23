President Ghani to visit India on Tuesday

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 23 2017, 1:28 pm

The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani is expected to visit India on Tuesday amid reports the US Secretary of State of Rex Tillerson is also visiting the country as part of his visit to South Asia.

According to the local media reports, President Ghani will arrive to New Delhi on a one-day state visit to meet with the Indian officials.

He is expected to hodl talks with his Indian counterpart President Ram Nath Kovind and will have separate meetings with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the foreign minister of India Sushma Swaraj.

This is the first time President Ghani and the US Secretary of State of Rex Tillerson are visitig India after the announcement of the new US policy for South Asia.

The US President Donald Trump announced the new strategy of Washington late in August this year, reiterating Washington’s stance to continue suppressing the terror groups.

He also criticized Pakistan for allowing the terror groups to use its soil and insisted that continued support to terror groups will not be tolerable.

However, the US Secretary of Defense as well as the other US officials said Washington will once again try to attract the cooperation of Islamabad in implementing the new US strategy for the region.

The officials also added that President Trump is prepared to take whatever steps are necessary if Washington fails to work with Pakistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS