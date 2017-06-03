President Ghani says government to respond to the legal demands of protesters

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 03 2017, 12:07 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said the government is committed to respond to the legal demands of the protesters.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said President Ghani has pledged to respond to the demands of the people in accordance with the enforced laws of the country after receiving their reasonable demands.

President Ghani further added that the government reiterates that the recent deadly bombing will thoroughly investigated and anyone who has failed to coordinate in ensuring security of the people will face actions in line with the enforced laws of the country.

He also added that necessary precautions and steps will be put in place to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

President Ghani said the government is also committed to ensure that the perpetrators committing crimes against the Afghan people are brought to justice and all those officials who have failed to ensure security of the people will be accountable before the government.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Kabul on Friday to protest against the deadly Wednesday bombing in Kabul and some of the protesters demanded the resignation of the President and Chief Executive Abdullah, criticizing them for their failure to ensure security and good governance.

