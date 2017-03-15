President Ghani rejects proposed uniform design for school girls

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 15 2017, 2:29 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has rejected the proposed uniforms for the school girls prepared by the Ministry of Education.

Shah Hussain Murtazawi, a spokesman for President Ghani, said the proposed designed has been dismissed as in appropriate and in contrast with the culture of the country.

He said President Ghani has rejected the proposed design, insisting that no design will be acceptable unless the economic situation of the families has been taken into consideration.

President Ghani has instructed the Ministry of Education to work on another design in consultation with the teachers, parents, and the school students.

He has said the proposed should include the considerations to be economically viable for the families and in line with the traditions of the country.

This comes as the picture so of the proposed design went viral on social media today after it was released by the Ministry of Education.

There have been mixed reactions regarding the proposed design with some saying the government should not force the school students to wear the new uniform.

According to the design, the blue color dress has been proposed for the school girls studying in preliminary classes while the gray color has been proposed for the medium and high school students.

