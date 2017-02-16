President Ghani reacts at UAE Ambassador’s death

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 16 2017, 12:06 pm

The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has reacted to the death of the UAE Ambassador who was injured in an explosion in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani was saddened by the death of Juma Al Kaabi who sustained injuries while during an attack while he was on a humanitarian mission in Kandhar province.

President Ghani further added that the UAE Ambassador and his colleagues have given a major sacrifice for the prosperity and development of Afghanistan.

He said the Afghan nation will always remember their sacrifices, insisting that the attack on UAE Ambassador and diplomats will not harm the relations of the two nations as Afghanistan and UAE have sustainable and strengthened relations.

President Ghani also added that the terrorist further strengthens the will of the Afghan and UAE people to fight terrorism.

UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced his death via Twitter on Wednesday.

At least 12 people including the deputy provincial governor and five UAE diplomats lost their lives in the attack and several others including the UAE ambassador and Kandahar governor were wounded.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack.

