President Ghani promises public trial for kidnappers of Navid

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 16 2016, 7:31 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has promised that the kidnappers of the Afghan kid Navid will be tried in open court.

The Afghan President talked with the father of Navid a day after he was released during an operation by the Afghan intelligence operatives.

Hailing the Afghan forces and the provincial governor of Farah for their efforts in securing Navid’s release, President Ghani said he instructed the security and civilian authorities to take all necessary steps to safely rescue the child as soon as he became aware of his kidnapping.

President Ghani further added that the kidnappers of Navidd who are currently in the custody of the government, will be tried openly and fairly and in accordance with the enforced laws of the country.

He said the government is obliged to ensure safety of the people and their property, warning that the government will react strictly against those who are the citizens of the country.

Navid was released on Tuesday during an operation in Farah province, days after a disturbing video emerged showing the kid in a horrific situation as he was desperately seeking help for his rescue.

The release of Navid was widely welcomed by the Afghan people as they hailed the Afghan forces for their on time action to secure his release.

A major campaign was also launched in social media late on Tuesday and has been ongoing as the subscribers in the country are calling on the relevant authorities and the Afghan leaders to execute the kidnappers of the kid.

