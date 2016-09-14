President Ghani off to India for a 2-Day State Visit

By Khaama Press - Wed Sep 14 2016, 9:45 am

The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left for New Delhi to meet with the Indian officials including Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a 2-Day State Visit.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani is accompanied by a high level delegation during his visit to India.

President Ghani will also meet with the Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and some other high level Indian officials and entrepreneurs as well as the Afghan students.

He will deliver a speech in the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses on the sideline of his visit to India to offer Afgahnistan’s views to the retired Indian Genereals, Professors and students regarding various issues, including fight against terrorism and extremism.

The Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani, National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Finance Minister Iklil Hakimi, Economy Minister Abdul Satar Murad, Transport Minister Mohammadullah Batash, Special Presidential Envoy Nader Naderi, and Presidential spokesman Haroon Chakhansuri are accompanying President Ghani during the visit.

This comes as reports emerged earlier suggesting that the two countries will also discuss defense cooperation as New Delhi is expected to promise delivery of more weapons to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

