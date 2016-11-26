President Ghani meets Nawaz Sharif on sidelines of Turkmenistan summit

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 26 2016, 11:00 pm

The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met with the Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Turkmenistan today.

According to reports, the meeting took place on the sidelines of an international summit organized in Turkmenistan.

The two leaders reportedly discussed issues of bilateral interest including the situation of the two countries and other regional issues.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has reiterated Islamabad’s support to a lasting peace in Afghanistan, insisting that a peaceful Afghanistan will be in the best interest of Pakistan.

Sharif also added that the two countries are facing the menace of terrorism and emphasized on a joint effort to root out the terrorists.

The meeting takes place amid ups and downs in bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Afghan officials have long been skeptical regarding Islamabad’s role in the fight against terrorism as they criticize the country for supporting the Afghan militant groups.

In the meantime, reports emerged earlier today suggesting that the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Raheel Sharif spoke with the Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah over the phone last night.

CEO Abdullah confirmed that Gen. Sharif called him on Saturday night for a farewell discussion but did not provide further information regarding the discussions.

