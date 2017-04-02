President Ghani leaves for state visit to Australia, Singapore, and Indonesia

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 02 2017, 10:57 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left for state visit to Australia, Singapore, and Indonesia on Saturday evening.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani is accompanied by delegation of high level government officials during his visit to the three countries.

President Ghani is expected to hold talks on strengthening bilateral ties between Afghanistan and Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

The Minister of Economy Abdul Satar Murad, Mines and Petroleum acting minister Nargis Nehan, Deputy Energy and Water Minister Amanullah Ghalib, Presidential Adviser on Public Relations and Strategic Affairs Shah Zaman Maiwandi, and senior presidential adviser Abdul Hamid Helmandi are accompanying President Ghani during his visit to the three nations.

The visit by President Ghani to Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore comes as the Afghan government has stepped up efforts to boost the economy of the country by attracting foreign investments.

The Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish said Saturday that the issue of mines and petroleum is on the agenda of President Ghani as during his visits abroad, including Australia.

