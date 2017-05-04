President Ghani had a serious talk with the ISI chief: Source

By Khaama Press - Thu May 04 2017, 9:48 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani had a serious talk with the Pakistani military intelligence, Inter Services Intelligence (ISIS) chief Gen. Naveed Mukhtar.

An informed source has said President Ghani handed over several documents to Gen. Mukhtar regarding some of the deadly attacks plotted and coordinated by the militants using the Pakistani soil.

The source speaking on the condition of anonymity told RFE that President Ghani emphasized during his meeting with Gen. Mukhtar that the relations between the two countries will not improve as long as practical steps are not taken against the terrorist groups.

The source further added that evidences and documents regarding the attack on American University in Kabul was plotted and executed by Ahmad Kandahari who is in Quetta in now.

President Ghani also added that the attack on the 209th Shaheen army corps was plotted in Peshawar city, asking the Pakistani authorities to take steps against the perpetrators.

The Afghan President said the newly-launched Taliban offensive ‘Mansoori Operations’ are being controlled from Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, and North Waziristan.

According to the source, the meeting also focused on the list of terrorists containing 85 names which was handed over to the Pakistani military earlier this year.

