President Ghani greets Prime Minister Modi on 66th birthday

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 17 2016, 10:17 pm

The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani extended greetings to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra odi on his 66th birthday.

“Happy birthday @narendramodi! Warmest and heartfelt wishes from a proud friend and a grateful nation. – AG” President Ghani said in a Twitter post.

Prime Minister Modi is currently in Gujarat on a two day-trip as he received wishes from all over the country for his 66th birthday.

He met his mother Heeraben earlier in the day in Gandhinagar, according to the local media repots.

“Mother’s love and blessings are the basic essence of life,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi along with two pictures of him and his mother.

The birthday wish by President Ghani followed two days after he met Modi to discuss issues of mutual interest between New Delhi and Kabul.

India announced a fresh aid package of $1 billion during President Ghani’s visit which came as the country has already invested over $2 billion in various reconstruction projects.

India’s main contribution have been in key infrastructure projects since the fall of the Taliban regime, including the major Salma Dam project which was jointly inaugurated by President Ghani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July.

India also built the parliament house building in Kabul and was inaugurated during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Kabul late in December last year.

