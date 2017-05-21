President Ghani expects to meet Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia

By Khaama Press - Sun May 21 2017, 9:32 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani expects to meet with his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of a conference in Saudi Arabia.

Deputy presidential spokesman Najibullah Azad has said President Ghani will meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the conference on counter-terrorism to be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Azad further added that President Ghani expects to hold talks with his US counterpart regarding the new policies of his administration regarding Afghanistan.

This comes as the Trump administration has not formally declared its policy on Afghanistan so far.

The former US Ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said last month the new policy of Donald Trump administration regarding Afghanistan will likely be finalized in May.

Khalilzad said negotiations are underway in this regard and it is likely that the talks will conclude on 15th May.

He said a result is expected on 15th May as there is a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization afterwards in Italy and President Donald Trump will attend the meeting.

In the meantime, a presidential spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazawi told reporters in Kabul today that President Ghani will leave for Saudi Arabia to attend the conference hosted by the country.

He said the Islamic countries will hold talks on terrorism and extremism at the Riyadh summit.

Murtazawi further added that the Afghan government expects that the Riyadh summit will lead to the establishment of a resolute determination to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

