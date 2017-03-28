President Ghani confers High State medal to Saudi prince and billionaire

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 28 2017, 12:04 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani conferred a High State medal to Saudi Prince and Billionaire Walid Bin Talal.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the medal was conferred for Prince Talal’s efforts to strengthen business ties with Afghanistan and attracting the support and cooperation of the Saudi Arabia to the country.

The two sides discussed business opportunities and boosting Afghanistan’s economic capacity and infrastructure projects.

Prince Talal said he has spoken with the major companies for investment in Afghanistan and that they have expressed optimisms that the condition for investment is favorable.

He also emphasized that he will continue to follow up regarding the investment prospective and discussions he had with the Minister of Finance Eklil Hakimi.

In his turn, President Ghani welcomed Prince Talal for visiting Afghanistan and hailed him for his efforts to attract investment in the country.

President Ghani also added that the Islamic countries should not become safe havens of the terror groups considering their historic and traditional background.

He also added that democracy is on the rise and growing in the country and the power will be transferred to the next elected leader once his term expires and elections are organized.

