President Ghani condemns attack on Indian base in Kashmir

By Ghanizada - Mon Sep 19 2016, 9:02 am

The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack on an Indian military base in the Indian-administered Kashmir, insisting that fight against terrorism will require joint efforts.

He said terrorism a threat to the security of the region and the world and a joint regional and international strategy is needed to fight the menace of terror.

President Ghani called terrorism a grim phenomenon against the humanity insisting that terrorism has no respect to any religion or law.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed punishment for those involved behind a deadly attack on army base in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Strongly condemning the attack on the army base in Kashmir, Modi said ” I assure the nation that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished.”

At least 17 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the attack on Indian army brigade headquarters near the de factor border with Pakistan on Sunday, killing 17 soldiers in one of the most deadly attacks in the northern region of Kashmir in a quarter-century-old insurgency.

