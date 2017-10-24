President Ghani arrives to New Delhi to meet Indian officials

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 24 2017, 9:11 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani today arrived in New Delhi, the capital city of India, to meet with the Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani was received by the Indian and Afghan officials in the military airport in New Delhi.

He is expected to hold talks with his Indian counterpart President Ram Nath Kovind and will have separate meetings with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the foreign minister of India Sushma Swaraj.

The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is also expected to visit New Delhi to meet with the Indian officials.

He arrived to Kabul city on Monday and met with the Afghan officials, including President Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

“Secretary Tillerson and President Ghani met in Kabul on October 23 and together reaffirmed the U.S.-Afghan commitment to achieving peace, stability, and long-term prosperity in Afghanistan,” the US Embassy in Kabul said in a statement.

The statement further added that the Secretary stated that the new U.S. strategy for South Asia makes clear the United States’ commitment to working with the government of Afghanistan and with partners across the region to achieve peace in Afghanistan and deny safe havens to terrorists who threaten that goal. “President Ghani reiterated his support for the new U.S. strategy and emphasized his government’s commitment to reforms aimed at ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of all Afghans,” he added.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS