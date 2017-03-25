President Ghani arrives in Mazar-e-Sharif city on unannounced visit

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 25 2017, 11:35 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani arrived in Mazar-e-Sharif city, the provincial capital of the northern Balkh province on an unannounced visit this morning.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani is accompanied by a delegation of high level government officials.

According to a statement by ARG Palace, President Ghani will inaugurate the new educational year in one of the schools of Mazar-e-Sharif city.

The statement further added that the President Ghani is also expected to inaugurate the Noor hall and the Mazar-e-Sharif shrine mosque.

He has also been invited by the provincial governor Ata Mohammad Noor besides meeting the officials of the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army.

The unannounced visit by President Ghani to Mazar-e-Sharif city comes as the provincial governor Ata Mohammad Noor earlier announced that he will soon decide regarding his resignation as the governor of the province.

Speaking during the Nowroz festival in Balkh capital, Noor described the reason behind his likely resignation as his intention to participate in major political activities, including the upcoming elections.

