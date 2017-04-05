President Ghani arrives in Indonesia, key agreements expected to be inked

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 05 2017, 11:51 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani arrived in Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, by concluding his official trip to Australia.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said Kabul and Jakarta are expected to ink key agreements in the presence of President Ghani and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo.

According to a statement by ARG Palace, President Ghani is accompanied by a delegation of high level government officials during his visit to Indonesia.

He is expected to hold talks with the Indonesian President, Vice President of the country, the Senate House speaker, and some Indonesian entrepreneurs during his visit to the country.

The statement by ARG Palace further added that President Ghani will hold talks on expanding bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The Afghan and Indonesian officials are expected to sign agreements on education sector, agriculture, census, administrative reforms, civil services, science, technology, and higher education sectors.

The agreements will be signed in the presence of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and President Joko Widodo.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS