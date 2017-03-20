President Ghani approves 5 contracts worth 1 billion Afghanis in NPC meeting

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 20 2017, 4:55 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has approved at least five contracts worth 1 billion Afghanis during a meeting of the National Procurement Commission.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the contracts approved during the meeting, includes procurement of tables, chairs, and solar power system for the schools in 22 provinces.

Procurement of food items for the Ministry of Public Health and consulting project to uplift the capacity of the High Office of Monitoring Directorate.

Other projects approved during the meeting included repair and maintenance of the power plants and generators for the Afghan army central command and Corps units, and supplies of logistics for the administrative office of the President.

The meeting also decided to modify the consulting projects for to investigate the reconstruction of Greshk city electricity dam and power transmission project and subsequently rejected it for seeking alternatives for the projects.

A plan for the establishment of an extraordinary committee to expedite the works of the infrastructure projects, including roads, railways, housing projects, dams, was also approved during the meeting.

The National Procurement Commission also presented its report for the fiscal year 1395 to include the achievements, executions, and reforms.

