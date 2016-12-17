President Ghani appoints new Chairman for Afghanistan Cricket Board

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 17 2016, 5:52 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has appointed a new Chairman for Afghanistan Cricket Board to replace Nasimullah Danish for the upcoming five years, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said Saturday.

ACB further added that the new appointment was made in a presidential decree issued by the Office of the President, ARG Palace.

“Atif Mashal has previously served as Senior Communication Advisor at American University of Afghanistan (AUAF), Director of Programs Planning at Administrative Office of the President, Head of Kabul Eagles Cricket Team and Director of International Relation (IR), Provincial Coordination and Local Government Administrative Office of the President,” according to a statement by ACB.

Attending the appointment ceremony he praised the ACB staff and leadership for remarkable achievements over the 11 years of foundation and progress. “I am very optimistic for making cricket the number one sport of Afghanistan. This is a national game now and people love cricket”, said Mashal.

“The selection of players will be based on transparent process and I will never assent external or internal pressures. I will introduce permanent and professional selection committee for cricketers. Financial Independence is an important part of my agenda and I will implement it with true spirit”, said Mashal.

The ceremony was attended by Fazal Hadi Muslim Yaar Head of SANA Afghanistan, Eklil Hakimi Finance Minister, Head of City Development Sayed Saadat, ACB Board members, Ahmad Shah Sandil, Naimatullah Sahir, President Office Representatives, Parliament Member Haji Nazeer Ahmadzai, Qadir Zazi, Akbar Stanikzai, and key staff from ACB.

Speaking at the ceremony Head of SANA Afghanistan, Haji Muslim Yaar, said “I want to thank our outgoing chairman, Mr. Nasimullah Danish, for his dedication and valuable service to ACB over the past two years. I also welcome the new chairman and I know he will make cricket as one of the successful sports industry in Afghanistan.”

“Atif Mashal knows how to bring innovations in the financial and regulatory climate of the day. He will be a major asset for ACB as we seek to improve the policy and environment of ACB”, said the Finance Minister, Eklil Hakimi, speaking at the ceremony.

Atif Mashal added, “Sustainable development for cricket in Afghanistan will fulfill all the objectives that the Government of Afghanistan and ICC entrusted to ACB. Thank you Nasimullah Danish ex-chairman of ACB, all staff, and players. I will be meeting professionals and cricket experts for improving cricket in Afghanistan, and I request all Afghan people and political leaders to help me and keep cricket as nonpolitical.”

