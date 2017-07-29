President Ghani and VP Pence discuss 4 year development plan of Afghan forces

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 29 2017, 4:37 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and the Vice President of the United States Michael Richard Pence discussed the 4 year development plan of the Afghan security forces during a video teleconference.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said the two sides also discussed other issues of bilateral interest during their conversation.

The statement further added that fight against corruption, reform plans, fight against terrorism, and regional security were the issues discussed by the two sides.

Hailing the Afghan government its efforts, Vice President Pence said the government of national unity had major achievements in different sectors over the period of two and half years.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the United States and the American nation to Afghanistan to achieve peace and stability and development in Afghanistan, ARG Palace said.

In his turn, President Ghani thanked the United States and the American people for their support to Afghanistan, calling the United States as one of the main supporters of Afghanistan.

The Afghan government is optimistic that the capabilities of the Afghan national defense and security forces will further be bolstered with the implementation of the four year development plan.

President Ghani said Thursday that a total of $680 million will be allocated for the development and equipment of the Afghan Air Force in the near future.

