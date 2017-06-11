President Ghani and Nawaz Sharif hold talks on key issues on SCO sidelines

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 11 2017, 11:43 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met the Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the leaders of the two nations held talks on key issues, including fight against terrorism and Afghan peace efforts during the bilateral meeting.

“In meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Presidnet Ashraf Ghani stressed the urgency for reducing violence against civilians in Afghanistan,” a statement by the ARG Palace said.

The statement further added that President Ghani agreed to use Quadrilateral Coordination Group with China and US to resolve differences with Pakistan.

The two leaders also agreed to use QCG to promote peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, ARG Palace said, adding that Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to joint working teams to coordinate action against terrorists with the first meeting to be held in Kabul.

They also agreed to intensify efforts in the fight against all forms of terrorism threatening the two countries and the region, ARG Palace added.

The meeting between President Ghani and PM Nawaz Sharif was organized as the relations between Kabul and Islamabad remains at all time low, mainly due to the recent violence in Afghanistan with the Afghan officials blaming the Pakistan-based Haqqani network for the majority of the deadly attacks in key cities of Afghanistan, including capital Kabul.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS