President Ghani and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to sign peace deal tomorrow

By Khaama Press - Wed Sep 28 2016, 9:44 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and leader of Hezb-e-Islami will sign the peace agreement during a major ceremony scheduled to be organized in ARG Presidential Palace tomorrow.

Over 500 prominent political figures are expected to participate in the ceremony for the signing of the peace agreement as Hekmatyar will participate in the ceremony through video teleconference, Hekmatyar’s son, Habib-ur-Rehman Hekmatyar told Tolo News during an exclusive interview.

Habib-ur-Rehman further added that the international community has agreed to lift restrictions and sanctions on Hezb-e-Islami and meetings have been organized with the key embassies in Kabul in this regard.

He said the party will focus to compensate to the families of the victims who sustained losses during the jihad times against the Soviet forces and at least 80,000 families are registered with Hezb-e-Islami.

The draft peace agreement between Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami party was signed during a ceremony organized in a compound of Afghanistan High Peace Council on Thursday.

The Afghan National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar signed the agreement on behalf of the Afghan government while Mohammad Amin Karim signed the agreement on behalf of the delegation of Hezb-e-Islami.

The Afghanistan High Peace Council chief Pir Syed Ahmad Gilani and the High Peace Council deputy chief Ata-ur-Rehman were also present during the signing of the agreement.

The agreement was signed today after almost six months of continued negotiations between the Afghan High Peace Council and the delegation of Hezb-e-Islami.

