Premature suicide blast leave 3 civilians wounded in South of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 08 2016, 5:30 pm

At least three civilians were wounded in a premature suicide blast in southern Zabul province of Afghanistan this afternoon, local officials said.

The incident took place in Qalat city, the provincial capital of southern Zabul province of Afghanistan.

Provincial police chief Ghulam Jilani Farahi said the suicide bomber was looking to target the security forces but his suicide attack vest went off prematurely before he reach his target.

He said an investigation is underway regarding the incident but no group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Zabul is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

The latest attack plot by the militants to target the security forces comes as the Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant across the country during the recent months.

The Taliban militants have launched numerous attacks in key provinces and cities of the country including capital Kabul after they launched their spring offensive in mid-April this year.

