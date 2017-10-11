Premature explosion among the Taliban leaves 13 militants dead, wounded

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 11 2017, 2:23 pm

At least thirteen Taliban insurgents were killed or wounded after an Improvised Explosive Device went off prematurely among the several Taliban insurgents in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan.

According to the officials of the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in the East, the incident took place in Alingar district as the militants were planting an improvised explosive device on a roadside.

The officials further added that five insurgents including a commander of the Taliban identified as Mawlavi Qasim were killed and eight others were wounded.

The militants were attempting to plant improvised explosive devices on a roadside in Dara-e-Sangar area, the officials added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The anti-government armed militant groups frequently use explosives materials for the roadside bombings and car bombings to target the government staff and security personnel.

However, in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted besides such bombings incur casualties to the security personnel and in some cases the Taliban militants themselves are killed or wounded.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in its latest reported highlighted that 40 per cent of all civilian casualties during the six-month period were killed or injured by anti-government forces using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as suicide bombs and pressure-plate devices, which were responsible for the deaths of 596 civilians and injured 1,483.

