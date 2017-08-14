Precious stones recovered 25 years after shifted to ARG Palace during civil war

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 14 2017, 10:13 am

Large amounts of precious stones have been recovered from a room in ARG Presidential Palace after almost twenty years.

The precious stones were shifted from the Ministry of Petroleum and Mines after a rocket struck its storage palace.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said the precious stones were inspected by the engineers of ministry of mines and petroleum, preservation directorate officials of the ministry, and officials of the procurement and services of the presidential office after they were recovered from a room in the palace.

The statement further added that the precious stones were shifted to ARG Palace in 1992 in a bid to prevent them from looting after the ministry was hit by rockets.

Enginner Mohammad Nabi Mathari and Engineer Mirza belonging to the geology services of the ministry of mines and petroleum said the estimated cost of the precious stones is not clear but the recovered stones are of those which have high prices in the market.

They said the precious stones were seized from the smugglers by the government in power during the early 90s as the smugglers were attempting to smuggle them to outside the country.

According to the officials, all documents related to the smuggling attempt and recovery of the precious stones are available with the government.

