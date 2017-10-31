Power projects among new contracts approved by govt worth 3.3 billion Afghanis

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 31 2017, 11:03 am

The Afghan government has approved five new contracts including two large power projects having a total contract of value of around 3.3 billion Afghanis.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said the contracts were approved during a meeting of the national procurement commission chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The statement further added that the contracts approved during the meeting include design and construction of water dam of Machlaghoo in Paktia province and construction of power transmission line from Shebarghan to Andkhoi.

The other contracts approved during the meeting include construction of vicinity wall of the military academy of the ministry of defense, procurement of medicines for the ministry of defense, and procurement of fuel for Ariana Afghan Airlines.

ARG Palace also added that the members of the commission held in-depth discussions regarding the design and construction of the Machlaghoo dam and Shebarghan-Andkhoi power project.

According to ARG Palace, the ministry of energy and water was instructed to take necessary measures and work hard for the proper implementation of the projects.

