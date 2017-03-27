Polio vaccination center set on fire by militants in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 27 2017, 7:29 pm

A polio vaccination center was set on fire apparently by the anti-government armed militants in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place late on Sunday night in the vicinity of Chardi area of Bati Kot district.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed the incident and said several vaccination equipment and medicines were also destroyed after the center caught fire.

Khogyani further added it is not yet not clear who was involved behind the incident but no casualties have been reported.

Governor Mohammad Gulab Mangal condemned the incident and instructed the relevant security institutions to take immediate steps to apprehend the perpetrators.

He also instructed the provincial public health directorate to arrange further medicines for the implementation of vaccination in the district.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups including militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are active in some remote districts of the province.

Bati Kot is among the relatively restive provinces where both the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists are active.

