Policemen and students among 8 wounded in Khost city twin blasts

Wed Feb 01 2017, 1:45 pm

At least eight people were wounded in back to back explosions in Khost city in Southeast of Afghanistan.

The incident took place around 11:00 after a police vehicle was targeted with the second blast taking place few minutes earlier after people had gathered in the scene of the explosion.

Provincial police chief Ghani ur Rehman said at least three policemen were wounded in the first explosion and two policemen and three civilians were wounded in the second blast.

He said the three civilians wounded in the explosion are students who had gathered in the area after the first blast.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the two twin blasts.

Khost is among the among the relatively calm provinces in Southeast of Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups often conduct insurgency activities.

The Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are active in some remote parts and districts of Khost province.

In the meantime, another official said a policeman and four soldiers of the Afghan National Police (ANP) forces are among those wounded.

