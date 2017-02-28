Policemen and prisoners suffer casualties in Helmand bombing

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 28 2017, 2:31 pm

At least five people were killed or wounded in an explosion in the outskirts of Lashkargah city, the provincial capital of southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place as a convoy of the Afghan police special forces was transferring a number of detainees to neighboring Kandahar province.

The officials further added that the convoy was targeted in the explosion in Do Rahi area of Lashkargah city.

They also added that five people including policemen were killed or wounded in the attack.

However, another official said two prisoners were killed in the attack and at least three policemen were wounded.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and frequently carry out insurgency activities.

This comes as at least eleven policemen lost their lives in an insider attack involving an infiltrator of the Taliban insurgents in Lashkargah city.

The officials are saying the incident took place late on Monday night in a check post located in the vicinity of the 2nd police district of the city.

