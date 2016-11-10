Police officer arrested months after handing over security posts to Taliban

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 10 2016, 9:52 am

An officer of the Afghan National Police (ANP) forces was arrested months after he handed over a number of the security posts to the Taliban insurgents.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the police officer was arrested by the operatives of the counter-terrorism directorate.

MoI further added that the officer was arrested from the vicinity of southern Uruzgan province where he handed over the security posts after establishing links with the Taliban earlier in September.

According to MoI, the police officer managed to escape the area after handing the posts, weapons, and ammunition to the Taliban insurgents.

The detained officer was handed over the attorney general so that he can be tried for his involvement in handing over the security posts and working for the Taliban group, MoI added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Uruzgan is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents recently launched a major attack to take control of the provincial capital of the province.

