Plot to target Friday prayers with car bomb foiled in Ghazni city

By Ghanizada - Mon Nov 14 2016, 11:33 am

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) foiled a plot by the Taliban group to target the Friday prayers with a car bomb in Ghazni city in Southeast of Afghanistan.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the Taliban commander Mullah Agha was looking to detonate the Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) in Mustafa mosque in Ghazni city.

NDS further added that the VBIED was confiscated before the militants manage to use for the attack and was defused and destroyed by the security forces.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as a similar attack was foiled by the Afghan security forces in Lashkargah city, the provincial capital of southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

A VBIED was seized before the militants managed to detonate it in Lashkargah city.

Both Ghazni and Helmand provinces are among the volatile provinces in southeastern and southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups are actively operating.

