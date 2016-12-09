Plot to attack Kabul city with rockets foiled

By Khaama Press - Fri Dec 09 2016, 8:55 am

The Afghan security forces foiled a plot by the anti-government armed militant groups to attack Kabul city with rockets.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said two rockets were confiscated before the militants managed to fire them on the city.

A statement by MoI said the counterterrorism forces discovered and defused the two rockets which were planted in Mirbacha Kot district.

The statement further added that no suspect has been arrested in connection to the attack plot so far.

According to MoI, militants belonging to Mullah Wahiz were likely behind the attack plot and efforts are underway to arrest the militants.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as two rockets were fired on Kabul city which landed in the vicinity of the key diplomatic area, Shashdarak, late last month.

The officials confirmed that the attack did not incur any casualties to the city residents or security personnel.

The rocket attack last month followed days after a deadly suicide attack targeted a mosque in the west of Kabul city ten days ago, leaving at least 32 people dead and scores of others wounded.

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility behind the attack.

The attack on Baqir-ul-Olum mosque took place almost one and half month after a similar attack ripped through a shrine in Kabul city, leaving at least 18 dead and several others wounded.

