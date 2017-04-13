Pistachio harvest in NE Afghanistan expected to surpass 1,000 tons

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 13 2017, 3:34 pm

The pistachio fields in northeastern Badakhshan province of Afghanistan is expected to surpass 1,000 tons during the current year, according to the officials.

According to the officials in the ministry of agriculture, irrigation, and livestock, around 151 hectares of pistachio fields are available in this province and the harvest is expected to surpass 1,000 tons this year.

A spokesman for the ministry said the pistachio harvest is expected to boost the domestic income of the country as Afghanistan’s pistachio is considered among the best in the world.

Agriculture plays a crucial role in the life of the Afghan family households. Surveys show that more than 60% of the Afghan population are directly or indirectly associated with agriculture. However, merely 4% of the total volume of private investment in the country has been concentrated over this sector, according to Afghanistan Investment Support Agency (AISA).

This sector can offer huge potential for economic growth of the country, creating new job opportunities, and turning Afghanistan as a potential hub for certain agri- products in the region.

During the more than one decade, the international community has largely worked on developing a sound agricultural infrastructure in the country.

With the huge foreign aid, the sector has seen certain growth; however, a huge amount of gaps and deficiencies still exist in the sector.

