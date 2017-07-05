Pentagon confirms death of US soldier in Helmand province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 05 2017, 7:12 pm

The United States Department of Defense (DOD) or Pentagon has confirmed the death of a US soldier in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

According to a statement by Pentagon “The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Freedom Sentinel.”

The statement further added “Pfc. Hansen B. Kirkpatrick, 19, of Wasilla, Alaska, died July 3, in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, from wounds received during an indirect fire attack. The incident is under investigation.”

“He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas,” Pentagon added.

Helmand is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The local security officials said Tuesday that more 60 Taliban insurgents were killed during the counter-terrorism and clearance operations in this province since Sunday.

Provincial police chief Abdul Ghafar Safi told reporters that four airstrikes were conducted in different areas of Nawa in the past 48 hours.

He said at least 62 insurgents have been killed during the operations so far, including some of their important commanders and around 40 more have been wounded.

Safi further added that the operations are being conducted with the support of the foreign forces based in the country, who are mainly providing air support to the Afghan troops and Special Forces on the ground.

